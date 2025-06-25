'I Was Just 10 When...': Sachin Tendulkar Honours The Legacy Of 1983 World Cup Champions On 42nd Anniversary

1983 World Cup: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, June 25th, paid tribute to the Kapil Dev-led Team India, who won the 1983 World Cup, on this day.

On June 25, 1983, Kapil Dev's Team India clinched a 43-run triumph over Clive Lloyd's West Indies in the Final match of the 1983 World Cup at the iconic Lord's in London. It was under Kapil Dev's leadership, the Indian Cricket Team won their maiden Cricket World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To 1983 World Cup Winners

While honouring the 1983 World Cup winners, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X handle and revealed how Team India's victory in the prestigious tournament encouraged him to play cricket.

The Master Blaster recalled that he was just 10 years old in 1983, and from that day, the dream of playing for the Indian Cricket Team started.

"I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Summarizing India's Win Over West Indies in The 1983 WC Final

Recapping India's magnificent win over West Indies in the 1983 World Cup Final, it was the Caribbeans who won the toss and decided to field first.

Kris Srikkanth (38 runs from 57 balls), Sandeep Patil (27 runs from 29 balls), and Mohinder Amarnath (26 runs from 80 balls) were the leading run scorers for Team India and helped them to put 183 on the scoreboard.

Andy Roberts led the West Indies bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath's fiery spells helped India restrict the West Indies to 140. Both Madan and Amarnath took three wickets each in their respective spell.

Viv Richards (33 runs from 28 balls) was the highest run-scorer for the Caribbeans, but Madan Lal dismissed him in the early stages of the second inning.