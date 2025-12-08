'Not Prepared': Ex-English Player Shows The Mirror To Ben Stokes' Men After The Great Gabba Drubbing Against Australia In 2nd Ashes Test

After more than three years of making tall claims about redefining Test cricket and playing it in the most entertaining way, England find themselves in troubled waters. The 2025 edition of The Ashes is unfolding like a horror movie for the Ben Stokes-led side and the hosts, Australia are not even putting a foot wrong and are ticking all the boxes.

Ben Stokes' England have always spoken about doing well in the 2025 edition of The Ashes, but right now, the team, the players, the decision makers of the English unit, and the management are all under the scanner due to their hideous performances 'Down Under'.

Ian Botham Slams England

Hosts of The Ashes 2025, Australia went 2-0 up in the series after they defeated England by 8 wickets. Just like the first Test match, Mitchell Starc bagged his second 'player of the match' award of the series. Starc claimed a total of 8 wickets in the game and never let England score freely or get away with the game.

Advertisement

Australia are a different beast with the Pink-Ball in home conditions and they gave England a taste of it. The visitors did bat a bit sensibly as compared to the series opener, but their efforts weren't enough to challenge the defending champions. Former English player Ian Botham expressed his frustration with the team and has said England should've gained some Pink-Ball experience before coming into this game.

"If I was an England supporter and had paid the money to come here, I’d be asking the ECB for a refund. Because this team, for me, is not prepared. They could’ve sent the team that was going to play in this Test to Canberra and had some experience with the pink ball," said Ian Botham as quoted by News.com.au.

Advertisement

Do-Or-Die Situation For England