'Isn’t Place For Weak Men': Ben Stokes Drops Subtle Hints On England's Much-Needed Move After Pink-Ball Test In Gabba

Australia have grinded England and there are no doubts to it. As claimed by many English fans and experts, the 'best England team' to tour Australia is struggling and the concept of 'Bazball' has turned out to be an utter flop. As far as the last two Ashes Test matches are concerned, Australia have called all the shots, while England have just played catchup.

Ben Stokes Drops Massive Comment After Pink-Ball Test

English captain Ben Stokes and Head Coach Brendon McCullum have been under the fire for England's dismal performance in Australia. England did try to play old school Test cricket in a few phases of the game, but it was not enough. The only positive for England was Joe Root's first century 'Down Under', but apart from him, England's batting crumbled like a pack of cards.

England do have a lot of soul searching to do ahead of the next Ashes Test match and there might be a few changes that they need to ring in. The English team is in a do-or-die situation as one more loss will see the Ashes shift to Cricket Australia's trophy cabinet.

"There is a saying that we have said a lot here, that Australia is not for weak men. A dressing room that I am captain of isn’t a place for weak men either," said Ben Stokes after the game and many are seeing this as a subtle hint from the English captain teasing a few changes.

Australia On The Cusp Of Winning The Ashes