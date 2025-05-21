ICC Doesn't Need IND vs PAK Matches To Conduct Successful Events, Record-Breaking Broadcast Numbers Solidify Team India's Dominance

The future of the India vs Pakistan matches in global ICC events looks bleak as of now. But Pakistan only has itself to blame for it. Indo-Pak cricketing ties are likely to sustain a strong hit after the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attacks that were carried out on April 22, 2025. There were several reports that India wants to curtail cricketing ties with Pakistan as far as the ICC events are concerned, but there is no official word on it as of now.

ICC Discloses Broadcast Numbers For Champions Trophy 2025

The apex global cricketing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), recently revealed the broadcast numbers/viewership details of the Champions Trophy 2025. The fifty-over marquee event was jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The marquee event, according to ICC's data, is the most-watched Champions Trophy in the history of the tournament. The viewership growth of the tournament also shot up by 19% compared to the 2017 edition that was held in England and Wales.

The Champions Trophy breached the landmark of 308 million global viewing minutes, the most for an ICC event. The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final became the most-watched Champions Trophy fixture ever and also attracted the third-highest viewership for any ICC fixture in history. The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final attracted 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally and shattered the previous record of the 2017 final by 52.1%.

Dissecting India vs Pakistan Clashes In Recent ICC Events

India last played against Pakistan in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. For the past few years, the Indian team has played a crucial role in ending Pakistan's campaigns in the ICC events. The 'Men in Blue' defeated Pakistan in the group stage game of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, and the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.