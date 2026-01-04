ICC Likely To Consider Bangladesh's Request Of Relocating T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Out Of India: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to consider the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to relocate Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches away from India.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, ICC has not officially taken a call about it, but they are likely to consider Bangladesh's request and are ready to move their matches to Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

Bangladesh are supposed to play their T20 World Cup group fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai. But the decision on new venues is yet to be taken by the ICC.

Earlier on Sunday, January 9, the BCB formally requested ICC to change the venues for their matches in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In a statement, the BCB asked ICC to relocate the World Cup matches outside India, due to 'safety and security' concerns of the Bangladeshi players.

"An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," the BCB release said.

"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours, and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India. Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the BCB release added.