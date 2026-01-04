Litton Das Appointed Captain As Bangladesh Reveal 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh have appointed Litton Das as the captain of the squad for the forthcoming ICC event.

Litton Das Named Captain Of Bangladesh Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will be leading the Bangladesh pace attack. Meanwhile, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain are the spinners Bangladesh have included.

Captain Litton Das will lead the batting lineup in Bangladesh's 15-member squad along with Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon. Tawhid Hridoy's presence in the top order in the batting lineup will also help Bangladesh in the upcoming prestigious tournament.

Bangladesh To Begin Campaign On February 7

Bangladesh have been placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. Bangladesh will begin their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2026, on February 7, against the two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After the first match, Bangladesh will take on Italy on February 9 in Kolkata. Following that, the Litton Das-led side will lock horns with 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again, on February 14. In their final group stage fixture, Bangladesh will play against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on February 17.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on February 7, with the first match of the tournament taking place between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo, on February 7.