'Our Thoughts And Prayers Are With Everyone Affected': IPL Franchises Rally To Offer Solidarity For Delhi Red Fort Blast Victims

Delhi Police Personnel and Rapid Action Force near the Red Fort | Image: ANI

IPL franchises have offered their condolences after a deadly blast in Delhi killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. The blast, reported around 7.15 pm, caused a fire that engulfed multiple vehicles parked nearby.

Police and bomb disposal squads rushed to the site as authorities launched an investigation into the cause, suspected to be either a CNG cylinder explosion or a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).

Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise which is based in the capital city, posted, “ Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Red Fort. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

IPL defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Stay strong, Delhi.”

Mumbai Indians shared a photo of the iconic Red Fort with the caption “United We Stand.”

Lucknow Super Giants posted, “heartfelt prayers for the victims of the Delhi blast.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Delhi. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected.”

KKR posted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Delhi tragedy.”

Chennai Super Kings posted, “Deeply saddened by the news from the Red Fort, Delhi. Thoughts and prayers with the families of the affected.”

IPL 2024 runners-up, Punjab Kings, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic incident near Red Fort. Stay Strong Delhi.”

