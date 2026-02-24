Pallekele Weather Update, ENG vs PAK: Rain to Play Spoilsport During England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

ENG vs PAK: The Men in Green take on England in a Group 2 Super 8 clash in Pallekele on Tuesday. While it promises to be a cracker, thanks to both teams boasting of some big names - eyes will still be on the skies. Last time, Pakistan's opening Super 8 game was washed out due to rain against New Zealand. It is no secret that if the game takes place it will not be an easy wicket to bat on as the strip has been under the covers. The pitch would be sticky and hence the slower bowlers are expected to have a big say in the game.

England Favourites?

England walk into the match on the back of a morale-boosting win over co-hosts Sri Lanka and hence they would feel confident about their chances of doing well. Pakistan would rely heavily on Sahibzada Farhan to get them off to a good start. Apart from him, the Pakistan batting has underperformed. The contest between Jofra Archer and Farhan is going to be a mouthwatering matchup. Ahead of the game, Farhan sounded confident of faring well against Archer.

"No, it's not a big deal to face Jofra Archer. We have already faced him in Pakistan. We have good bowlers, they also bowl at 145. So it's not a big deal," Farhan said at the pre-match presser.

Pallekele Weather Update, ENG vs PAK

There is good news as rain is expected to stay away and a result is expected. It may be overcast and there may also be a couple of spells of light rain, but it will not be heavy. The temperatures are going to be around 22-26 degrees Celsius, with humidity expected to be over the 80 per cent mark and a wind blowing at close to 10 km/hour.