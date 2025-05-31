'Honoured To Represent Cricket': ICC President Jay Shah Meets UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin In Munich Ahead Of Champions League Final

The UEFA Champions League is just around the corner with Inter Milan and Paris Saint Germain all set to take on each other for the biggest title in club football. Ahead of the final in Munich, the president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah travelled to the German city to attend the final of the tournament. The UEFA Champions League final is all set to be an exciting encounter as French giants Paris Saint Germain are in the hunt for their first ever title and will be looking to beat Inter Milan.

Jay Shah In Munich To Attend UCL Final

In what is a crossover between football and cricket, ICC president Jay Shah is carrying the flag for cricket at the global stage and attending the Champions League final. Jay Shah recently in a social media post revealed that he was in Munich and was meeting UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. It’s always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport’s global reach. Good luck to @psg and @inter in the tournament decider," wrote Jay Shah in the post on social media platform Instagram.

Jay Shah Led ICC Likely To Implement New Conditions For ODI Cricket

As per reports ODI games will start with two new balls, but interestingly, it will end only with one ball. The new balls will be used from over 1 to 34, but after the completion of the 34th over, the fielding team will choose the ball that will be used from both ends till the completion of the game.