BCCI Announces Two Major Fixtures Featuring Australia And South Africa, Apex Cricketing Body Takes Big Step To Improve Performances In Home Tests

Updated May 29th 2025, 15:48 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently has a tough challenge to overcome, which is to revive India's performances in red ball games. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and the BCCI is well aware of the obstacles that are restricting the Indian team from performing to its maximum potential. Apart from Test cricket, the BCCI is also aware of the performances the women's team has registered over the years in the ICC events.
The Australian women's team will be touring India and play a three-match ODI series in September 2025. Both the teams are looking at this series as a preparatory camp for the Women's ODI World Cup. The scheduled women's World Cup will be played from late September and will be hosted by India. All three matches between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), as stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.
The India vs Pakistan matches at the ODI World Cup might be played at a neutral venue, as per the reported BCCI-PCB Agreement. In order to revive India's woes in home Test matches, the BCCI has also announced multiple four-day game fixtures that will feature Australia A and South Africa A.
ALSO READ | R Ashwin Left Fuming Over Sarfaraz Khan's Omission From Team India Test Squad For England Tour: 'He Should Be Given Reasoning'
This is a crucial year for both the senior Indian men's and women's teams in two different formats of the game. The women's team looks to level up its performance a notch higher in the ODI format, whereas the men's team will kickstart their World Test Championship 2027 cycle with a series against England. Later this year, India will host South Africa for an all-format series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
Published May 29th 2025, 15:48 IST