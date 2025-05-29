Republic World
  BCCI Announces Two Major Fixtures Featuring Australia And South Africa, Apex Cricketing Body Takes Big Step To Improve Performances In Home Tests

Updated May 29th 2025, 15:48 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has recently unveiled three fixtures that are to be played featuring Australia and South Africa. The Indian women's team is scheduled to play the ODI World Cup later this year

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Roger Binny and Arun Singh Dhumal during an event
Roger Binny and Arun Singh Dhumal during an event | Image: IPL/BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently has a tough challenge to overcome, which is to revive India's performances in red ball games. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and the BCCI is well aware of the obstacles that are restricting the Indian team from performing to its maximum potential. Apart from Test cricket, the BCCI is also aware of the performances the women's team has registered over the years in the ICC events.

South Africa and Australia Tour India Later This Year

The Australian women's team will be touring India and play a three-match ODI series in September 2025. Both the teams are looking at this series as a preparatory camp for the Women's ODI World Cup. The scheduled women's World Cup will be played from late September and will be hosted by India. All three matches between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), as stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement. 

The India vs Pakistan matches at the ODI World Cup might be played at a neutral venue, as per the reported BCCI-PCB Agreement. In order to revive India's woes in home Test matches, the BCCI has also announced multiple four-day game fixtures that will feature Australia A and South Africa A.

Schedule of Australia's Women’s Tour of India:

  • September 14: 1st ODI, Chennai
  • September 17: 2nd ODI, Chennai
  • September 20: 3rd ODI, Chennai

Schedule Of Australia Men's A Tour:

  • September 16 to September 19: 1st Multi-Day, Lucknow
  • September 23 to September 26: 2nd Multi-Day, Lucknow
  • September 30: 1st One Day, Kanpur
  • October 3: 2nd ODI, Kanpur
  • October 5: 3rd ODI, Kanpur

Schedule of South Africa Men's A Tour:

  • October 30 to November 2: 1st Multi-Day
  • November 6 to November 9: 2nd Multi-Day
  • November 13: 1st ODI, Bengaluru
  • November 16: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru
  • November 19: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

Crucial Year For Indian Men's And Women's Team

This is a crucial year for both the senior Indian men's and women's teams in two different formats of the game. The women's team looks to level up its performance a notch higher in the ODI format, whereas the men's team will kickstart their World Test Championship 2027 cycle with a series against England. Later this year, India will host South Africa for an all-format series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

