BCCI Announces Two Major Fixtures Featuring Australia And South Africa, Apex Cricketing Body Takes Big Step To Improve Performances In Home Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently has a tough challenge to overcome, which is to revive India's performances in red ball games. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and the BCCI is well aware of the obstacles that are restricting the Indian team from performing to its maximum potential. Apart from Test cricket, the BCCI is also aware of the performances the women's team has registered over the years in the ICC events.

South Africa and Australia Tour India Later This Year

The Australian women's team will be touring India and play a three-match ODI series in September 2025. Both the teams are looking at this series as a preparatory camp for the Women's ODI World Cup. The scheduled women's World Cup will be played from late September and will be hosted by India. All three matches between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), as stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.

The India vs Pakistan matches at the ODI World Cup might be played at a neutral venue, as per the reported BCCI-PCB Agreement. In order to revive India's woes in home Test matches, the BCCI has also announced multiple four-day game fixtures that will feature Australia A and South Africa A.

Schedule of Australia's Women’s Tour of India:

September 14: 1st ODI, Chennai

September 17: 2nd ODI, Chennai

September 20: 3rd ODI, Chennai

Schedule Of Australia Men's A Tour:

September 16 to September 19: 1st Multi-Day, Lucknow

September 23 to September 26: 2nd Multi-Day, Lucknow

September 30: 1st One Day, Kanpur

October 3: 2nd ODI, Kanpur

October 5: 3rd ODI, Kanpur

Schedule of South Africa Men's A Tour:

October 30 to November 2: 1st Multi-Day

November 6 to November 9: 2nd Multi-Day

November 13: 1st ODI, Bengaluru

November 16: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

November 19: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

Crucial Year For Indian Men's And Women's Team