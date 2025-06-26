Australia Hit 30-Year Low In Barbados, Pat Cummins' Side Registers Unwanted Record Against West Indies In First Test

WI vs AUS: West Indies bowler showcased a fine bowling display to restrict Australia to 180 runs. Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales ran through the Aussie batting lineup as Pat Cummins' side didn't even get past the 200-run barrier in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Australia Stoop To New Low In Barbados Against West Indies In First Test

Seales and Joseph headlined on a day which witnessed a whopping 14 wickets fall on a surface which offers assistance for the seamers. Barring Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, no other batters managed to fine-tune their batting in front of the Joseph-Seales duo, who shared nine wickets between them. This happens to be Australia's lowest score in the West Indies while batting first. They also stooped to a new low as this is also their lowest score at Kensington Oval since 1995.

West Indies threatened the visitors as the visitors were crumbling at 22/3. But Khawaja and Head forged an 89-run partnership to bail out the Aussies. Australia hit back with the ball as the West Indies were reduced to 57/4 at stumps on day one. Mitchell Starc picked up a couple while Josh Hazlewood and Cummins shared one wicket each.

Jayden Seales Believes Spell Against Australia His Best In Test Cricket

Seales insisted this is probably his best spell in Test cricket despite the fact that he wasn't feeling his best during his bowling. As quoted by the ICC, he said, “This is probably my best five-wicket haul because it wasn't my best day and I didn't feel at my best any time throughout the day.”