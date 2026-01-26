ICC Should Penalise Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB For Threatening T20 World Cup Boycott Even if They Don't Pullout Eventually

ICC T20 World Cup: It has become a regular thing with the Pakistan Cricket Board. They threatened the apex cricketing body during the Champions Trophy earlier in 2025 and now they are doing the same.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board has told the ICC that they may do what Bangladesh Cricket Board did. The PCB has threatened to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup.

PCB's Never-Ending Tantrums

The latest is that the PCB chief and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Shariff would meet today, January 26, and then discuss over what should be done. A final call over Pakistan's participation in the marquee event expected to happen today. But, the PCB one has to accept has created a lot of drama over their participation already.

Advertisement

They did not even have grounds to protest as they were not going to play on Indian soil. It was clear the PCB was trying to put pressure on the ICC by using the BCB. Now, as things stand, the Bangladesh side is out of the tournament and there is no clarity over Pakistan's participation. Naqvi has said that the final call will be taken by the government of Pakistan.

ALSO READ: BCB Blames Yunus Government After T20 World Cup Ouster

Advertisement

ICC Should Penalise PCB

The apex cricketing body should not take PCB's tantrums lying down.

In fact, even if they eventually decide against boycotting the marquee event, the ICC should issue sanctions against them so that they do not dare to do such things in the future.

If ICC do not punish them, the PCB could create such messy conditions in the future as well.