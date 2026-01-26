Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Participation to be Finalised Today After PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Meets Shehbaz Shariff: REPORT

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Speculations are rife over what happens with Pakistan - will they feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup or will they take the Bangladesh Cricket Board route? Most reports claim that PCB has made up their mind that they will opt out of the marquee event.

But with all that on the grapevine, the reality is that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff on Monday, January 26. The two will meet and then the call would be taken.

Final Call With PM

It is understood that the final call to participate or not will lie with the PM. While it would be interesting to see what really transpires, one has to understand that the PCB are not going to play their matches in India which means they do not have solid grounds to object and boycott the event. Earlier, Naqvi said that BCB's stance was based on principles, whereas it was not.

“We are waiting for the government’s advice, and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi told the players and head coach Mike Hesson during the discussion in Lahore.

Naqvi also said that the PCB supported the BCB while keeping the golden rules of cricket alive.

What Time Will PCB Announce Their Stance?