Updated 26 January 2026 at 12:30 IST
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Participation to be Finalised Today After PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Meets Shehbaz Shariff: REPORT
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: A final call on whether Pakistan would feature in the upcoming T20 WC will be taken today.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Speculations are rife over what happens with Pakistan - will they feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup or will they take the Bangladesh Cricket Board route? Most reports claim that PCB has made up their mind that they will opt out of the marquee event.
But with all that on the grapevine, the reality is that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff on Monday, January 26. The two will meet and then the call would be taken.
Final Call With PM
It is understood that the final call to participate or not will lie with the PM. While it would be interesting to see what really transpires, one has to understand that the PCB are not going to play their matches in India which means they do not have solid grounds to object and boycott the event. Earlier, Naqvi said that BCB's stance was based on principles, whereas it was not.
Advertisement
“We are waiting for the government’s advice, and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi told the players and head coach Mike Hesson during the discussion in Lahore.
Naqvi also said that the PCB supported the BCB while keeping the golden rules of cricket alive.
Advertisement
What Time Will PCB Announce Their Stance?
It is not clear when will they reveal their stance. It is expected to happen in the second half of the day after the meeting takes place between Naqvi and Sheriff.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 12:24 IST