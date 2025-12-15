England Unveil Playing XI For Third Ashes Test; Josh Tongue Replaces Gus Atkinson In Adelaide

England's players celebrate the wicket of Travis Head during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

England Cricket has announced its playing XI for the third Test match against Australia in the ongoing Ashes Test series. After keeping the side unchanged for the first two Test matches, the visitors have made just one change for the Adelaide Test.

The Ben Stokes-led England are coming off two defeats, with Cricket Australia humiliating them in the preceding matches. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the visiting side fell short in both matches and will now eye redemption.

England Cricket Name One Change For Adelaide Test Playing XI

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team has named its squad for the third Test match and has announced just one change from the second Test. Seamer Josh Tongue has replaced Gus Atkinson in the starting team.

The remaining squad remains the same, with Ben Stokes leading the charge and Jamie Smith performing duties behind the wickets. Will Jacks also holds on to his place after being included in the day-night Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Advertisement

England Playing XI For Third Ashes Test In Adelaide: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Advertisement

It's A Do-Or-Die Situation For England Following Two Straight Losses

Josh Tongue will make his first red-ball appearance since the India tour of England in July earlier in the year. He was in action in the final match of the series, where India won by six runs in a tight yet thrilling finish to level the series 2-2.

The third Test match will be a do-or-die situation for England, as they have the chance to gain a point if they secure a win. A loss will jeopardise their chances of winning the series, and it could significantly affect their morale.

The visiting side is currently trailing 2-0, and a win at the Adelaide Oval will uphold their hopes of winning the series despite being in a challenging position.

England will seek to put all the confidence back as they head into the third Test. After a mid-series break in Noosa, the players are rejuvenated and will be keen to perform and put up a comeback performance.