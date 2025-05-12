'You Played With Heart, Grit, And Pride': ICC Supremo Jay Shah Sends Touching Note To Virat Kohli Following Test Retirement

Jay Shah, Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has applauded Virat Kohli after the latter called time on his career in Test Cricket. The ICC Supremo acknowledged Kohli's greatness and credited him for keeping Test Cricket's legacy up and running in the fast-paced environment of T20 Cricket. He also credited the cricketer for emerging as an example of discipline and commitment in the game.

Jay Shah In Awe Of Virat Kohli Following Latter's Test Retirement

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Monday and shared a heartfelt note on his social media platforms. The Indian cricketer has had a 14-year career in red-ball cricket, where he also led Team India at one point in his career.

Kohli's aggression and skillful captaincy made test cricket enjoyable for the emerging fans. Virat has called time in two of the three formats, and he is expected to play ODI Cricket. Virat stepped down from Tests a few years after Rohit Sharma, who had earlier called time on his red-ball career.

Jay Shah shared a heartwarming message for the superstar cricketer after he pulled the curtains in Test Cricket.

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride," Jay Shah tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

A Huge Void Is Left After Virat Kohli's Retirement

With Virat Kohli stepping down from Test Cricket, and Rohit Sharma already quitting the format, it marked the end of an era for Indian Cricket. The star cricketer stepped down right before the England tour, which leaves a massive void on the Indian side.