ICC Suspends Cricket Canada's Membership Over Governance Breaches, Approves Pink-Ball Trial At Board Meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Monday suspended Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations after the conclusion of its Board meetings in Ahmedabad.

During the meeting, the ICC also announced a series of decisions aimed at strengthening governance, supporting women's cricket, enhancing global competition structures, and fostering innovation in the game.

The ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body. Accordingly, Canadian national representative teams will continue to be eligible to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension.

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However, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes.

The ICC will also provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board. The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met.

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The ICC Board has also approved several recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee, including trialling the use of a pink ball in Test Matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light. Undertaking research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce lost play due to poor light, with ICC co-funding R&D projects alongside Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Enabling match officials to access Hawk-Eye data when considering reporting an illegal bowling action.

Updates to the Playing Conditions to allow head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals, mandate 15-minute intervals in T20I matches, and require batters to be ready at the resumption of play.

Permanent adoption of the legside wides trial. Adoption of all remaining MCC Laws of Cricket changes effective 1 October 2026. Updates to the Classification of Official Cricket, confirming that teams in the CWC Challenge League remain eligible to play other List

A limited overs match during each Challenge League tournament cycle.

The ICC Board also approved a change to the window for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, moving the tournament from June-July to 14-28 February 2027.

Furthermore, the ICC will pilot the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 as a 10-team event featuring five Full Members and five Associate Members, selected based on rankings and prior T20 World Cup qualification.

The ICC Board has also endorsed the recommended qualification pathway for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028, to be hosted by the PCB, with India matches played at a neutral venue.

For Associate Members, the ICC Board has approved the recommendation to establish a Global Qualifier for ICC Men's T20 World Cups. Management has been tasked with finalising a competition structure and qualification pathway for a 16-team Global Qualifier. This will be presented to the relevant Committees for consideration at the next round of ICC meetings.

Two ICC Board representatives, Dr Mohammed Moosaje (Cricket South Africa) and Tavengwa Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe Cricket), are scheduled to visit Bangladesh to engage with stakeholders regarding the situation in Bangladesh, including the BCB electoral process. In Sri Lanka, ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja and Devajit Saikia (BCCI) have visited and met with relevant stakeholders to assess ongoing developments.

The Board expressed concern regarding the growing expanse of franchise cricket and resolved to form a committee to assess the harmonisation of franchise cricket with the international calendar within the current structure.