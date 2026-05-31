Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in, Shreyas Iyer as Captain: Team India's Predicted Squad For Asian Games 2026

India's Cricket Team at Asian Games 2026: Eyeing a gold medal, the Indian team will be favourites when they compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. The fact that India are the world champions in the format, it will be difficult for any team to give the Men in Blue a run for their money. It is clear that India is looking ahead in terms of T20s after winning back-to-back World Cups.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled its 30-member long list of probable's. This would be trimmed to a 15-member squad come the marquee event. For the unversed, the continental event scheduled to run from September 24 to October 3.

Sooryavanshi in, Iyer as Captain?

The 30-member squad announced by the Indian board has stunned one and all as captain Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side to the 2026 T20 WC triumph - was not picked, clearly signalling the intentions of the selectors. While Shreyas Iyer emerges as a frontrunner to lead the side, it is surprising that RCB captain Rajat Patidar is not included in the 30-member probable's list.

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The squad will be picked tactically because the tournament clashes with India’s home white-ball series vs West Indies — three ODIs and five T20Is — set for September 27 to October 17.

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India's Predicted Squad For Asian Games

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.