'There Will Be Nerves': Suryakumar Yadav Embraces 'Added' Pressure Ahead Of USA Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

India is set to start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with an opening clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, 2026. Ahead of the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared before the media and answered questions about leading India in the upcoming World Cup.

In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav shared that he is well aware that India is among the favorites to lift the trophy again and talked about the added pressure that the team will likely face as they will be playing in front of the home crowd.

The skipper, however, also explained that despite the added pressure, his side is set to provide an entertaining tournament for the audience and accepted the pressure that will come with it.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav Talks Opens Up About The Pressure

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged that there will be nerves playing the marquee tournament at home, but he also highlighted that there will be a lot of cheer for the hosts in the stadiums, playing a motivational factor for the Men in Blue.

In the press conference, Suryakumar Yadav shared, "When you’re playing at home, there is always an added pressure. I’m not running away from the fact. To be honest, there will be nerves, there will be pressure, but if you see the positive side of it, there’ll be a lot of cheer around."

Advertisement

He further added, "There’s so many people coming to watch in the stadiums, I’ve told my boys the same thing, 30,000-35,000 people coming, and so many watching at home. Let’s give them a good time. Let’s give them entertainment."

Suryakumar Yadav Provides Harshit Rana's Fitness Update