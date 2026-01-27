Updated 27 January 2026 at 21:54 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Schedule Announced: From Venues To Fixtures, Here's All You Need To Know
India will play against South Africa in the warm-up match before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, on February 4.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture of the warm-up matches before the start of the prestigious T20 World Cup 2026, which is being held in India and Sri Lanka.
India To Play South Africa In Warm-Up Fixture Before T20 WC
India will play against South Africa on February 4, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The practice match will kick off at 7 PM IST. Before the start of the prestigious event, the Men in Blue are playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which will help them to prepare for the T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, India A will play against the United States of America (USA) in the warm-up fixture on February 2, in Navi Mumbai.
Advertisement
The T20 World Cup 2026 will start on February 7, with Pakistan and the Netherlands taking on each other in the opening fixture. Meanwhile, Team India will begin their voyage in the tournament against the USA on February 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India have been placed in Group A of the World Cup 2026, alongside Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: India Bowling Coach Expresses Confidence In Sanju Samson Despite Setbacks In IND vs NZ T20Is
Here's The Full Schedule Of T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches
February 2: Afghanistan vs Scotland: Bengaluru - 3 PM IST
February 2: India A vs USA: Navi Mumbai - 5 PM IST
February 2: Canada vs Italy: Chennai - 7 PM IST
February 3: Sri Lanka A vs Oman: Colombo - 1 PM IST
February 3: Netherlands vs Zimbabwe: Colombo - 3 PM IST
February 3: Nepal vs UAE: Chennai - 5 PM IST
February 4: Namibia vs Scotland: Bengaluru - 1 PM IST
February 4: Afghanistan vs West Indies: Bengaluru - 3 PM IST
February 4: Ireland vs Pakistan: Colombo - 5 PM IST
February 4: India vs South Africa: Navi Mumbai - 7 PM IST
February 5: Oman vs Zimbabwe: Colombo: 1 PM IST
February 5: Canada vs Nepal: Chennai - 3 PM IST
February 5: New Zealand vs USA: Navi Mumbai - 5 PM IST
February 6: Italy vs UAE: Chennai - 3 PM IST
February 6: India A vs Namibia: Bengaluru - 5 PM IST
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.