ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Schedule Announced: From Venues To Fixtures, Here's All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture of the warm-up matches before the start of the prestigious T20 World Cup 2026, which is being held in India and Sri Lanka.

India To Play South Africa In Warm-Up Fixture Before T20 WC

India will play against South Africa on February 4, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The practice match will kick off at 7 PM IST. Before the start of the prestigious event, the Men in Blue are playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which will help them to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav 41 Runs Away From Achieving Elusive Career Milestone In T20Is

Meanwhile, India A will play against the United States of America (USA) in the warm-up fixture on February 2, in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2026 will start on February 7, with Pakistan and the Netherlands taking on each other in the opening fixture. Meanwhile, Team India will begin their voyage in the tournament against the USA on February 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India have been placed in Group A of the World Cup 2026, alongside Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India Bowling Coach Expresses Confidence In Sanju Samson Despite Setbacks In IND vs NZ T20Is

Here's The Full Schedule Of T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches

February 2: Afghanistan vs Scotland: Bengaluru - 3 PM IST

February 2: India A vs USA: Navi Mumbai - 5 PM IST

February 2: Canada vs Italy: Chennai - 7 PM IST

February 3: Sri Lanka A vs Oman: Colombo - 1 PM IST

February 3: Netherlands vs Zimbabwe: Colombo - 3 PM IST

February 3: Nepal vs UAE: Chennai - 5 PM IST

February 4: Namibia vs Scotland: Bengaluru - 1 PM IST

February 4: Afghanistan vs West Indies: Bengaluru - 3 PM IST

February 4: Ireland vs Pakistan: Colombo - 5 PM IST

February 4: India vs South Africa: Navi Mumbai - 7 PM IST

February 5: Oman vs Zimbabwe: Colombo: 1 PM IST

February 5: Canada vs Nepal: Chennai - 3 PM IST

February 5: New Zealand vs USA: Navi Mumbai - 5 PM IST

February 6: Italy vs UAE: Chennai - 3 PM IST