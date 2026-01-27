IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav 41 Runs Away From Achieving Elusive Career Milestone In T20Is

India vs New Zealand: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is just 41 runs away from becoming the third Indian to score 3,000 T20I runs as Team India gears up for the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The five-match series already in India's pocket, having won the first three matches, India is likely to continue its 'SKYball' strategy. The team has already sent a message about its preparations for the T20 World Cup next month.

So far in 102 T20Is and 96 innings, Suryakumar has made 2,959 runs at an average of 36.98 and a strike rate of 165.03, with four centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 117. Currently, he stands just behind Indian icons Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05, strike rate of 140.89, including five centuries and 32 fifties) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, strike rate of 137.04, with a century and 38 fifties) in the country's all-time T20I charts.

Only 11 batters have touched the 3,000 run mark in the format, and Rohit stands at the top of this pile of superstars.

If Surya manages to get these 41 runs within the remaining two fixtures, he would be the second-fastest Indian to reach the landmark after Virat, who reached this milestone in 81 innings.