What About Fans? BCB's Proposal to ICC For Group-Swap in T20 World Cup 2026 is Utterly Nonsensical

T20 World Cup 2026: The last-minute preparations are in full swing as the T20 World Cup starts in a little over a fortnight. Thanks to poor diplomatic relation with India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested the International Cricket Council to swap their group, so that they can play their games in Sri Lanka and avoid stepping on Indian soil. But, is it feasible to make the change in the 11th hour? No.

Bangladesh are slotted in Group C, where the other teams are England, debutants Italy, Nepal and West Indies. The teams in this Group are scheduled to play their games in India. BCB has requested ICC for a swap with Ireland which would mean Bangladesh play their games in Sri Lanka.

Why is The Proposed Move Unfair?

It is clear that the proposal made by the BCB prioritises domestic political optics over respect for fellow ICC members and their supporters. It would be terrible and unfair for the Irish fans, who have made arrangements to travel to Sri Lanka to watch the matches. If ICC agrees to BCB's proposal, Irish fans would have to change their travel plans, accommodation which involves a lot of money. It is clear that fans are not the priority for the BCB. It is a high-stakes political game and all to please their electorate, why would they bother about international fans? BCB is hardly interested in treating fans with dignity. In all of this, BCB does not lose a dime - so for them - it is a win-win situation.

BCB is playing to the gallery and that is a no-brainer here.

What Should ICC do?

For ICC, it should not be a tough call to make. There is no way that the ICC should make an U-turn in the 11th hour as that would create inconvenience for teams and their supporters and affect the global tournament at large. And if the ICC does look to pacify BCB, they should compensate fans. Also, Ireland - as a cricketing nation - cannot be treated shabbily. This is not the way the sports functions. There is no doubt that the apex cricketing body would understand the ground situation better and make the right call.