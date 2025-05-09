sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Suspended | Coward Pak's Brazen Act | Pakistan In Panic | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | India Strikes Pakistan |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Iceland is The Only Option...' - Country Makes Pitch for Hosting Remainder of IPL 2025, Leaves Netizens Floored

Updated May 9th 2025, 18:52 IST

'Iceland is The Only Option...' - Country Makes Pitch for Hosting Remainder of IPL 2025, Leaves Netizens Floored

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI announced that the 2025 Indian Premier League would be postponed for at least one week.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Iceland Cricket IPL 2025
Iceland Cricket made a hilarious IPL 2025 suggestion. | Image: AP

After the sudden abandonment of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on May 8 (Thursday), it was little surprise when the remainder of the Indian Premier League season was temporarily put on hold. 

However, that has now led to plenty of suggestions as to what should be done for the rest of the tournament. 

Vaughan's IPL Suggestion

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called for the tournament to be completed in the UK.

The reason for this? India have a Test series coming up in June, and it would make it easier for Indian players to just stay back.

Iceland Cricket's Witty Comeback

But the suggestion that won the internet came courtesy of the ever-witty Iceland Cricket X account, who said Iceland would be the perfect venue to hold the event. 

The reply had many in splits, as evidenced by some of these users on the platform. 

But despite the suggestion from Iceland, there is no clarity yet on when the remainder of the tournament takes place. 

Published May 9th 2025, 18:49 IST