'Iceland is The Only Option...' - Country Makes Pitch for Hosting Remainder of IPL 2025, Leaves Netizens Floored

After the sudden abandonment of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on May 8 (Thursday), it was little surprise when the remainder of the Indian Premier League season was temporarily put on hold.

However, that has now led to plenty of suggestions as to what should be done for the rest of the tournament.

Vaughan's IPL Suggestion

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called for the tournament to be completed in the UK.

The reason for this? India have a Test series coming up in June, and it would make it easier for Indian players to just stay back.

Iceland Cricket's Witty Comeback

But the suggestion that won the internet came courtesy of the ever-witty Iceland Cricket X account, who said Iceland would be the perfect venue to hold the event.

The reply had many in splits, as evidenced by some of these users on the platform.