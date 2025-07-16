Republic World
  Idris Elba Meets Shubman Gill's Team India at King Charles London Home, Rajeev Shukla Bizarrely Steals Limelight | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 16 July 2025 at 10:22 IST

Idris Elba Meets Shubman Gill's Team India at King Charles London Home, Rajeev Shukla Bizarrely Steals Limelight | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Actor Idris Elba met the Indian team at the King Charles' London home, but that did not steal the show.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rajeev Shukla, Team India at King Charles' London Home
Rajeev Shukla, Team India at King Charles' London Home | Image: BCCI Screengrab

India vs England: Following the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, the Indian team is still trying to keep the morale up. The Shubman Gill-led side were at Prince Charles' London home where they met actor Idris Elba. King Charles III also met the Indian players at Clarence House gardens. In his role as the Head of the Commonwealth, the Monarch hosted Team India members. King Charles III had a particularly jovial encounter with vice-captain Rishabh Pant. 

But, it was BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla who stole the show. Instead of speaking about the team India players meeting up with the actor and Royalty, everyone seemed to be speaking more about Shukla. Here is the clip shared by the BCCI where fans are clueless about why Shukla is there. 

‘Rajeev Shukla Reaches Everywhere’ 

Meanwhile, Team India know they have to regroup fast and motivate themselves to bounce back and look to level the series after conceding the Lord's Test by 22 runs. The game went right down to the wire before England finally won it. 

‘It was a pleasure meeting the King’

Indian captain Shubman Gill too had an interaction with the Monarch, and after meeting he told the reporters, “It was amazing. I think it was very kind of him (King Charles III) to invite us here. It was a pleasure meeting the King. We had some really good conversations… He did mention that the way our last batsman got out was very unfortunate. He was just asking us how we were feeling.”

The fourth Test starts from July 23 and it will be played in Manchester. It would be interesting to see Jasprit Bumrah features in that one or skips it. 

