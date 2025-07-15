BCCI Responds To Speculations Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Forced Retirement From Test Cricket: 'Want To Make It Very Clear...'

Ahead of the India vs England test series, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket very recently. Following their retirement from the red ball format, rumours have started to fly regarding their ODI future.

Both Virat and Rohit played a pivotal role in the 2023 ODI World Cup on Indian soil as the Men In Blue faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of Australia in the final in Ahmedabad. There were reports that both players were forced to retire from Test cricket. But BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla insisted the decision to retire from Test cricket was completely of their own.

During an interaction with ANI in London, he said, “I want to make it very clear once and for all. We are all feeling the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The decision to retire was made by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on their own. It is the policy of BCCI that we never tell any player to retire. It was their call."