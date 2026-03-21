'IF He Bowls Only 2 Overs In IPL, They Should Deduct 2 Crores': KKR All-rounder Cameron Green Receives Reality Check Amid Injury Concerns

Kolkata Knight Riders have definitely emerged as one of the contenders for the IPL 2026 title. KKR bought some shrewd names at the IPL auction, and the squad has looked competitive so far. All eyes will be on Cameron Green, who became the most expensive overseas player after KKR splashed a whopping INR 25.20 crore to secure his services.

KKR Receive Cameron Green Warning

Green has definitely remained one of the most prolific all-rounders, but KKR's ability to use the Australian to his full potential has been under the scanner. Since that career-threatening back injury, Cricket Australia has carefully managed his workload, and Green hasn't bowled that much. With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep unlikely to participate in IPL 2026 as per reports, Green might have to chip in with more overs.

But since there is uncertainty hovering over his bowling ability, Ravichandran Ashwin proposed a unique idea ahead of IPL 2026. On his YouTube channel, he said, “IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct 2 crores. Why not? If he is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right? When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you will bowl all four overs, and also bat. If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money.”

Akash Deep Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

The crisis has further deepened on KKR as Akash Deep has reportedly been ruled out of the IPL 2026. The 29-year-old was snapped by KKR for INR 1 crore at the IPL mini auction, but the Bengal pacer is very likely to miss out on the entire tournament. A KKR official confirmed to Cricbuzz of the development and as per reports, the Indian pacer is still undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

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If he is to miss IPL 2026, KKR will have the chance to sign a replacement.