KKR's Crisis Deepens In IPL 2026, Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Tournament | Report

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered another major blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Indian pacer Akash Deep has sustained an injury and has been ruled out of the 19th season of the cash-rich league.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian speedster will not be able to take part in IPL 2026.

"Unfortunately, he is out of the IPL, ruled out for the season," a KKR official has confirmed to Cricbuzz.

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