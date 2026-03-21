Updated 21 March 2026 at 15:07 IST
KKR's Crisis Deepens In IPL 2026, Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Tournament | Report
Indian pacer Akash Deep has sustained an injury and has been ruled out of KKR's IPL 2026 campaign.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Akash Deep celebrating after taking a wicket in IPL 2024 | Image: ANI
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered another major blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Indian pacer Akash Deep has sustained an injury and has been ruled out of the 19th season of the cash-rich league.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian speedster will not be able to take part in IPL 2026.
"Unfortunately, he is out of the IPL, ruled out for the season," a KKR official has confirmed to Cricbuzz.
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Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 15:07 IST