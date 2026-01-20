'If The Performance Comes...': Suryakumar Yadav Weighs In On Poor Form Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

On January 20, 2026, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, in a press conference ahead of the 1st T20 match against New Zealand, opened up about his recent underwhelming performance. The skipper admitted that he might go back to the drawing board if his poor form continues ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakum Yadav ended last year on one of the worst notes after being dismissed for five runs off seven deliveries against South Africa in the fifth T20I match. Since then, he has featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he featured in two matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Suryakumar Yadav On His Dip In Recent Performance

The upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand presents itself as a perfect opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to prove himself, and in the press conference, the skipper seemed confident that runs would eventually come in.

When asked about the lack of runs, Suryakumar Yadav shared, "I've been out of runs. But I can't change my identity. I have decided to keep doing what I have been doing in the last three or four years, so that has given me a lot of success."

He further added, "If the performance comes, I'll take it; if it doesn't, it's back to the drawing board. I'm still batting in the nets the way I always have. I thought about what gave me success, and that's how I am batting at nets, but hopefully, I will bat like that in the match too."

Suryakumar Yadav Dropped To 13th Spot In ICC T20I Rankings