Updated 20 January 2026 at 18:23 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Needs 25 Runs To Script History, India T20I Skipper On The Verge Of Joining Elite List Featuring Virat Kohli
Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from January 21.
India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the first T20I match of the series, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, on Wednesday, January 21.
Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis will help the Men in Blue to prepare for the extravagant ICC tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Unique Career Milestone In T20Is
As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the five-match T20I series from January 21, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is eyeing a unique career landmark.
The 35-year-old needs just 25 runs to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket. If Suryakumar manages to achieve the milestone, then he will become the fourth cricketer after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan to register it.
Currently, the Indian batter has scored 8975 runs in T20 cricket and stands in fourth place in the chart. Kohli holds the top spot in the chart with 13543 T20 runs. Rohit (12248 runs) and Shikhar (9797 runs) stand in the second and third place, respectively.
The T20I skipper is also 212 runs short of becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete 3000-plus runs in T20I cricket. Only Kohli and Rohit have achieved the landmark as of now.
Currently, Rohit is the highest run-scorer for India in the T20Is with 4231 runs. Kohli stands in the second place in the chart with 4188 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers In T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut for India in 2021 against England. In the shortest format, the 35-year-old played 99 T20I matches and 93 innings, scoring 2788 runs at a strike rate of 163.23 and an average of 35.29. He slammed four centuries and 21 fifties in the 20-over format for the Men in Blue.
India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 voyage on February 7, against the United States of America (USA), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
