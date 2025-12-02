ILT20 2025-2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International League T20 On TV In India?

ILT20 2025-2026: The fourth season of the upcoming International League T20 will begin on Tuesday, December 2, with the first match taking place between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The opening fixture of the 2025-2026 edition of the tournament will kick off at 8 PM IST.

The tournament will kick off on December 2 and will conclude on January 4, 2026. The final match of the ILT20 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A total of 34 matches will be played in the fourth season of the ILT20, with six teams taking part in the tournament.

Interestingly, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be seen taking part in the upcoming T20 tournament. Karthik will play for the Sharjah Warriorz. He was roped in by the Warriorz as a replacement for Kusal Mendis. Dinesh Karthik will play alongside Tim Southee, Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim David, Mark Chapman, Matheesha Pathirana, and other stars.

In the previous season, Dubai Capitals clinched the title after sealing a four-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the summit clash on February 9, 2025. Rovman Powell was named the Player of the Match following his match-winning knock during the run chase. Meanwhile, Sam Curran was named the 'Player of the Series'.

Where To Watch The International League T20 (ILT20) Live in India?

The upcoming 2025-2026 season of the International League T20 (ILT20) will be live-streamed on the FanCode and website, with a subscription. The fourth season of the ILT20 will also be televised on Zee 5 in India. Meanwhile, Zee Cinema, & Pictures, & Flix will broadcast the ILT20 live on TV in India.

Squads:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand.

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Nuwan Thushara, Pathum Nissanka.

Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus de Plooy, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Mustafizur Rahman, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert.

Desert Vipers: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai.

MI Emirates: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan.