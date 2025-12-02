'Makes The Series Exciting': Temba Bavuma Unfazed By South Africa's Heartbreaking Loss Against India in The First IND vs SA ODI

After being reduced to 11/3 while chasing 350 runs, South Africa pulled off a heist and lost the first IND vs SA ODI that was played in Ranchi. India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. South Africa came awfully close to India's total of 350 runs, riding on the backs of Matthew Breetzke (72 runs off 80 balls), Marco Jansen (70 runs off 39 balls) and Corbin Bosch's (67 runs off 51 balls) knocks.

The second ODI of the series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on December 3, 2025. South Africa are in a do-or-die situation as a loss in the Raipur ODI will result in them losing the series.

Temba Bavuma Reflects On South Africa's Chances Of Winning 2nd ODI

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who missed the first ODI, reflected on leading the team against the stalwarts of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli looks in impeccable form at the moment, and his 52nd ODI ton in Ranchi helped the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. Temba also said that both Rohit and Virat have immense experience and India benefit from it.

'We played against Rohit. I think it was in 2007, the T20 World Cup, I was still in school then. I mean, these guys have been around, so there is nothing new. These are world-class players. We have been on the bad end of it. But we have also had good times against them. It all just makes the series a lot more exciting', said Bavuma.

India Look To Gain Unassailable Lead