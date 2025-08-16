Impact Of Rishabh Pant’s Injury Spurs BCCI To Amend Key Domestic Cricket Rules, To Be Applicable In Duleep Trophy And Ranji Trophy: Reports

India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

India played out a 2-2 draw with England as Shubman Gill and Co. secured a brilliant 6-wicket victory at the Oval. This was Gill's maiden series as a Test captain after he replaced Rohit Sharma ahead of the England tour.

BCCI To Introduce New Rule In Domestic Cricket In The Aftermath of Rishabh Pant's Injury

Rishabh Pant's injury was one of the focal points in the Test series. The Indian wicket-keeper fractured his foot while attempting a reverse sweep and the ball hit directly on his toe. He visibly looked in discomfort and had to leave the pitch to receive further medical care in the dressing room. But the Indian vice-captain braved his injury and came to bat later and went on to score another half-century, which spoke volumes about his intent and courage.

Keeping in mind Pant's injury, the BCCI has made some changes to its rules ahead of the start of the domestic season. The Indian Cricket Board has modified the playing conditions and has allowed “Serious Injury Replacements” in the Duleep Trophy. As per the Hindustan Times, the board has communicated an official advisory to all the states and all the match officials have also been made aware of the rules.

The rule states, “If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. “The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in the clause.”

In the case of a serious injury, a like-for-like replacement will be allowed, but it will only be applicable in multi-day tournaments, which means this rule won't be implemented in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rishabh Pant Provided An Injury Update