Team India's Asia Cup Squad Decisions Heat Up, Key Player May Be Left Out As Selectors Weigh Tough Choices: Reports

Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament is expected to be announced on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav expected to lead the charge. However, some notable omissions can be made, as credible players from the talent pool may get snubbed as they need to settle on a strong 15-member squad.

With players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing promising intent in the Indian Premier League, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel would have a difficult time selecting the talent in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

BCCI Selectors May Encounter Challenges During Asia Cup Squad Selection, Says Ex-National Selector

With the Asia Cup 2025 happening in September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a race against time to finalise the squad for the tournament.

However, the selectors would be in flux as there are multiple deserving candidates to select from, and it would be a headache to decide who to pick over whom.

Given that they may not consider rejigging their top five T20I stars, it could be a problem for Shreyas Iyer, who has done an impressive job in white-ball cricket but bats in the top five.

The selectors would have a hard time cutting the corners, and middle-order Rinku Singh is another big name who may very well lose out on a spot.

"You can't disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously, the Test captain and IPL team captain won't sit out. So, where do you make the compromise?

"I only see Rinku's spot being iffy as he isn't required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren't even talking about Jaiswal," the former national selector said, as per PTI.

Who Is Expected To Be In Team India's Top Five In The Asia Cup Squad?

Team India's top five in the ACC Asia Cup may incorporate Abhishek Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as the two openers.

Tilak Varma could be the number three man, while captain Suryakumar Yadav would bat in the number four spot.

Swashbucking all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to bring balance to the middle-order, making him a sure pick in the top five.