IND v ENG: Predicting England's Playing XI For First Test vs India - Ollie Pope Over Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes to Get The Nod?

The India vs England Test series is not only one of the most-anticipated series for either of the two sides, but is also the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both teams. As such, there will be plenty of intrigue as to how the teams fare in this Test series. A crucial decision for any opening Test match of a series is what playing XI the two sides put out.

This will be an even bigger question mark for the England side, as they are currently without a few players that are out injured - something that leaves their bowling looking depleted.

But what exactly could be England's playing XI? Let's try and predict it.

England Boast Settled Batting Unit

The big plus for the home side is that they have a very settled batting line-up, even if there is a toss-up for the all-important number 3 position.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will open the batting, with Joe Root at 4 and Harry Brook at 5. Jamie Smith will keep wickets and bat at number 6, whereas skipper Ben Stokes will likely be at 7.

Chris Woakes, who could add some much-needed experience to the bowling unit, will add some batting buffer at number 8.

The number 3 position is a straight shootout between Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell, and it is likelier that Pope gets the nod. He scored a century in his last Test against Zimbabwe, and has also scored a Test ton vs India in 2024.

The bowling unit, however, is where things get tricky.

Injury Absences of Wood, Atkinson Hurt Hosts

Two fast bowlers in Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson would have normally walked into the playing XI but both are currently out injured.

Shoaib Bashir will start given he is the only spinner in the squad but the choice of pacers is slightly more muddled.

Sam Cook played the last Test against Zimbabwe so seems likely to start, and Brydon Carse has impressed in the opportunities he got.