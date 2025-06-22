IND v ENG: Why India and England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands on Day 3 of The First Test at Headingley

On Day 3 of the first India vs England Test match at Headingley, both the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team players could be seen sporting black armbands. The reason for this was to pay tribute to David Lawrence, the English cricketer who had passed away before the start of day's play.

Lawrence is a notable cricketer in English history as he was the first player of African descent to play for the country, and the England and Wales Cricket Board described him as “a pioneering fast bowler whose career and character left an indelible mark on English cricket” in their release acknowledging his death.

ECB Describe Lawrence as ‘True Trailblazer’

The cricketer was further descrived as a player whose impact on the game went far beyond what happened on the field.

"David ‘Syd’ Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion. His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport," ECB Chairman Richard Thompson said.

His career was cut short due to a knee injury that he sustained during a Test match vs New Zealand but he made a big impact regardless.

Second Black Armbands Tribute in This Test

On Day 1 of the first Test, both the Indian and England teams sported black armbands and also observed a minute's silence before the start of day's play.