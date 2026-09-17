IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan To Bat First At Arun Jaitley Stadium, No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Indian Team

India have already sealed the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan and Shreyas Iyer will eye a whitewash ahead of the Asian Games 2026. The Men In Blue have dominated in both departments and will definitely fine-tune their preparations before heading to Japan.

Afghanistan have won the toss and captain Ibrahim Zadran has decided to bowl first. In the past two matches, India won the toss and restricted Afghanistan to a commendable score.

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said there could be some assistance for the bowlers at the start. Zadran also confirmed that Gulbadin Naib and Noor Ahmad are not playing in the third T20I.

"We are going to bowl first. We lost the toss in the last two matches. There will be some support for the bowlers at the start. We have lost the series but we have thought about the areas where we haven't done well. India are one of the best teams. We want to keep things easier for us. We have two changes," Ibrahim said during the toss.

Advertisement

Afghanistan will look to restrict India to a respectable total, given India's mighty firepower in the ranks. Jasprit Bumrah will also get some much-needed game time after missing out on a number of matches.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi.

Advertisement