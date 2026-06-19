IND vs AFG: India Spring Surprise With Late Inclusion Ahead Of 3rd ODI, Harshit Rana Added To Squad

Harshit Rana has been added to the India squad for the final match of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Harshit has been on the sidelines since he injured his knee in a warm-up game against South Africa just ahead of the T20 World Cup main stage.

The KKR pacer also went on to miss the IPL 2026 and has now been added to the Indian ODI squad, the BCCI has announced. A BCCI statement read, The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan.

"Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai."

Updated Squad For Third ODI Against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

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