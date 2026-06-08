IND vs AFG: Manav Suthar Joins Elite Club With Six-Wicket Haul On Test Debut Against Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill-led India have locked horns against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in the one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur from Saturday, June 6.

Manav Suthar led the Indian bowling attack with his six-wicket haul in his 22-over spell, giving 33 runs at an economy rate of 1.50. His scalps included Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

The 23-year-old received Test cap No. 319 from senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav, becoming the first spin bowler to debut for India since Axar Patel in 2021. He also achieved a unique milestone, becoming the first Indian bowler in 25 years to take a wicket in his very first over in men’s Test cricket.

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Manav Suthar Scripts On Test Debut

Suthar became the 10th Indian bowler, and the seventh spinner, to register a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

The 23-year-old’s match-turning spell etched his name into the record books, with his figures standing as the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut, behind Narendra Hirwani’s iconic 8 for 61 against the West Indies in 1988.

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India Continue To Dominate Over Afghanistan

Starting Day 3 at 113 for 5, Afghanistan faltered against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna struck early, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck, before Manav Suthar seized control of the innings.

The left-arm spinner struck three times in the morning session, first removing Sharafuddin Ashraf for 11, then Afghanistan’s top scorer, Rahmat Shah, who fought hard for 60 runs, and finally trapping Mohammad Saleem Safi lbw to complete his maiden five-wicket haul. He later added another scalp to finish with six wickets.