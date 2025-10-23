IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Gets Past Virat Kohli, Etches Name In History With Multiple Records Against Australia

Rohit Sharma has shrugged off his initial difficulties in Adelaide and is off to a flying start in the 2nd ODI match against Australia. The former ODI captain had a slow start at first, but has managed to bring up his half-century with a couple of big hits at Adelaide Oval.

Rohit Sharma Racked Up History

Rohit became the first batter to rack up 1000 runs against Australia in the white-ball format. The 38-year-old has surpassed Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck once again in the 2nd match. Virat has amassed 802 runs in 20 matches, while the great Sachin Tendulkar racked up 740 runs in 25 matches.

Rohit also became the first Asian cricketer to hit 150 sixes in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries in ODI cricket. Rohit looked good after a shaky start, but Mitchell Starc got the better of him. Rohit decides to go after a short ball only to be caught at fine leg by Josh Hazlewood. He amassed a brilliant 73 of 97 balls and has set up the stage for a big score. This also happens to be Rohit's slowest ODI fifty since 2015.

Virat Kohli Failed To Score Again

Virat Kohli failed to get runs in his tally again as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck. He was trapped before the wicket by pacer Xavier Bartlett and returned to the pavilion after getting dismissed in a silly manner. This is the first time he hasn't scored in consecutive ODI matches against Australia.

He played a pivotal role in India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, scoring 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, with a century against Pakistan and a majestic 84 against Australia in the semifinals. His form will be crucial in the build-up for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.