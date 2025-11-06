IND vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh-Led Australia Attain Unwanted Record Following 48-Run Defeat To India At Carrara Oval

Australian batter Marcus Stoinis reacts after he was dismissed against India in the 4th T20I | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia suffered a humiliating 48-run defeat to Suryakumar Yadav's India in the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, on Thursday, November 6.

India all-rounder Axar Patel was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance in both innings.

With the victory, India continued to maintain their dominance in the T20Is after taking a 2-1 lead over Australia in the five-match series.

Australia Claim Unwanted Record Following Defeat To India

After the defeat to India in Queensland, Australia achieved an unwanted record in the 20-over format as the Aussies registered their second-lowest T20I totals at home. During the run chase, Australia was bundled out for 119 and claimed an unwanted record.

Meanwhile, Australia's 111 against New Zealand in 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground still holds the top spot in the chart of the unwanted record. Australia's 127 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2010 stands in third place.

India Clinch Dominating Win Over Australia In 4th T20Is

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Abhishek Sharma (28 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and Shubman Gill (46 runs from 39 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) cemented a 56-run opening partnership and gave India a kickstart to the match. Shivam Dube (22 runs from 18 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Suryakumar Yadav (20 runs from 10 balls, 2 sixes) also played a crucial knock in the middle. At the end, Axar Patel's clutch knock of 21 runs from 11 balls propelled India to 167/8.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa led the Australian bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls in their four-over spells, respectively.

During the run chase, Australia showcased a sluggish performance against the Indian bowling attack. Mitchell Marsh was the only star batter for the Aussies; the rest no the batters could not shine in the second innings.