IND vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh's Blitz Against India In Melbourne Helps Australia Captain Achieve Elusive Career Milestone

Australia vs India: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia sealed a four-wicket win over Suryakumar Yadav's Team India in the second T20I match of the series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Friday, October 31.

With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series with three matches left to play.

Mitchell Marsh Achieves Unique Career Milestone

Mitchell Marsh once again displayed a stunning performance and achieved an elusive career milestone in the T20Is. Marsh became the fourth Australian cricketer to score 2000-plus T20I runs.

After his blitz knock against the Men in Blue in Melbourne, Mitchell Marsh joined David Warner (3277 runs), Aaron Finch (3120 runs), and Glenn Maxwell (2833 runs) in the chart.

Mitchell Marsh's Numbers In T20Is

Mitchell Marsh played his maiden T20I match for Australia in 2011 against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium. Since then, the 34-year-old has played 78 T20I matches and 74 innings, scoring 2042 runs at a strike rate of 140.64 and an average of 33.48. Marsh has scored one century and 11 fifties in the 20-over format for the Aussies.

In the second T20I match, Mitchell Marsh played a 46-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 176.92. He hammered 2 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. It was Kuldeep Yadav who dismissed the Australian captain in the sixth delivery of the eighth over.

Earlier in the game, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

India displayed a sluggish performance in the first innings. It was only Abhishek Sharma (68 runs from 37 balls) and Harshit Rana (35 runs from 33 balls) who stood tall against the Australian bowling attack and powered India to 125 in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood led the Australian bowling attack with his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20.

During the run chase, the Indian bowling attack failed to defend the target. Marsh and Travis Head (28 runs from 15 balls) played a stunning knock and helped Australia clinch a four-wicket win over the Men in Blue.