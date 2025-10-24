Updated 24 October 2025 at 18:37 IST
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Receives Tactical Input Following Consecutive ODI Ducks Against Australia: 'There’s No Looking Back For Him'
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli displayed a poor performance in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia.
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the third and final ODI match of the series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday, October 25.
The Men in Blue have already conceded a 2-0 defeat in the three-match ODI series, with one match remaining.
Before the start of the three-match ODI series against the Aussies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shocked the cricket fans after naming Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The BCCI axed Rohit Sharma from his captaincy duties.
However, Shubman Gill's captaincy era in the 50-over format did not start on a good note after Team India clinched two consecutive defeats against Australia in the ODI series.
In the first ODI match of the series, India conceded a seven-wicket (DLS) defeat to Australia at the Perth Stadium on October 19. Later in the second fixture of the series, the Men in Blue succumbed to a two-wicket loss against the Aussies in Adelaide.
Virat Kohli Flops In ODI Return For Team India
The ODI series also gained attention as it marked Virat Kohli's return to international cricket after seven months. Before the start of the three-match ODI series, Kohli played his last international match for Team India back in March 2025 in the final match at the Champions Trophy 2025.
Kohli let down his fans after his poor performance in the three-match series. In the first two matches the Kohli was dismissed for a duck. It's the first time in the 36-year-old's career that the prolific batter has been dismissed for ducks in two consecutive ODI innings.
Virat Kohli Receives Tips Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia
While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Irfan Pathan opened up on Kohli's current form and shared some tips for the legendary batter. Irfan Pathan asked the top-order batter to keep rotating strike and keep adding runs on the scoreboard. He added that it becomes tough for the opposition to stop Kohli when he starts adding runs on the board.
“Virat Kohli’s form is important. He needs to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard moving. Because once he starts doing that, it becomes very difficult for any opposition to stop him. I hope Virat starts rotating the strike quickly, gets some runs on the board, and once that happens, there’s no looking back for him,” Irfan Pathan said on JioHotstar.
The 36-year-old played his maiden ODI match for Team India in 2008. Following that, the 36-year-old has played 304 matches and 292 innings in ODIs, scoring 14181 runs at a strike rate of 93.27 and an average of 57.41.
