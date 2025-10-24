Updated 24 October 2025 at 17:41 IST
Is Kane Williamson Targeting The 2027 ODI World Cup? Veteran New Zealand Cricketer Spills The Beans
Kane Williamson eyes 2027 ODI World Cup but values Test cricket too. On a casual NZC contract, he’s balancing personal goals with team direction, taking a gradual approach to future decisions.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Veteran New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson opens up about his preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in 2027. He emphasised that the 2027 CWC is definitely at the back of his mind, but he also wants to remain involved in red-ball cricket.
The veteran cricketer is currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and missed out on the Australia T20I series and Zimbabwe tour to feature in county cricket and The Hundred.
Kane Williamson Chasing For 2027 ICC CWC? Veteran New Zealand Batter Opens Up
With the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027, veteran cricketers are in a race against time to prove their worth to make it to the team. But New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson is taking things gradually, as he reflected on balancing personal goals and team priorities.
Williamson added that the eventual decision will depend on the team's direction and personal wishes.
"I guess back in my mind is there's probably the ODI World Cup and there's always other things, Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well so really it's a little bit about what I want and a little bit more about what the team wants and where it's going and what we're sort of buying into,” Kane Williamson said to new Zealand Cricket.
Kane Williamson Set For International Comeback Against England In ODIs
Kane Williamson returns to the New Zealand national fold for the first time since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The former captain has been named in the Blackcaps squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.
New Zealand finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated the Blackcaps by four wickets to lift the ICC title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The New Zealand vs England one-day series kicks off at the home ground of Kane Williamson at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Mitchell Santner will be at the helm for NZ when they face England in ODIs.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 17:41 IST