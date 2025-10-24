Is Kane Williamson Targeting The 2027 ODI World Cup? Veteran New Zealand Cricketer Spills The Beans

New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the 1st ODI match against India, at Eden Park stadium, in Auckland | Image: ANI

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson opens up about his preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in 2027. He emphasised that the 2027 CWC is definitely at the back of his mind, but he also wants to remain involved in red-ball cricket.

The veteran cricketer is currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and missed out on the Australia T20I series and Zimbabwe tour to feature in county cricket and The Hundred.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027, veteran cricketers are in a race against time to prove their worth to make it to the team. But New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson is taking things gradually, as he reflected on balancing personal goals and team priorities.

Williamson added that the eventual decision will depend on the team's direction and personal wishes.

"I guess back in my mind is there's probably the ODI World Cup and there's always other things, Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well so really it's a little bit about what I want and a little bit more about what the team wants and where it's going and what we're sort of buying into,” Kane Williamson said to new Zealand Cricket.

Kane Williamson Set For International Comeback Against England In ODIs

Kane Williamson returns to the New Zealand national fold for the first time since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The former captain has been named in the Blackcaps squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

New Zealand finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated the Blackcaps by four wickets to lift the ICC title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.