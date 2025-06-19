IND vs ENG 1st Test: Net Session Goes Wrong For Star Batter, Concern Starts To Mount For Team India Ahead of Headingley Test: REPORTS

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Team India is going through the hard grind ahead of the India vs England series. The series is crucial for both India and England, as it is the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, and both teams will like to start the series on a high. India has a fairly young squad, and they have a herculean task ahead of them to face Ben Stokes' England on English soil.

For the past couple of years, England has revolutionized the way in which Test cricket is being played. Popularly known as 'Bazball', England's aggressive template of playing Test cricket has garnered many eyeballs, and India will be wary of the challenge that they have at their disposal. India recently confirmed their batting lineup with Shubman Gill batting at four and Rishabh Pant batting at five, but they still haven't given any hint about who their number three might be.

Karun Nair Faces Injury Scare Ahead Of Headingley Test: Reports

Karun Nair, who is eyeing a comeback in the international setup after five years, is being perceived as the frontrunner to play number three for India. Karun had a fantastic domestic series last year, and he ended up performing well in the warm-up matches in the lead-up to the India vs England series.

It is a toss-up between Nair and Sai Sudharsan at the moment for the number three spot in the Indian Test team. Several reports have surfaced that Karun Nair faced an injury scare ahead of the first Test match while batting in the nets. The reports state that Nair was facing Prasidh Krishna in the nets and he ended up getting hit on his rib cage. Nair did look in some trouble, but he resumed batting again, and the Indian team management will have their fingers crossed that he doesn't end up injuring himself seriously.

Shubman Gill Looks To Replicate Rahul Dravid's Heroics