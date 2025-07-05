IND vs ENG, 2nd Test - Karun Nair Brutally Trolled After Another Dismal Performance At Edgbaston: 'How Many Chances?'

England vs India: After making a return to international cricket, Karun Nair failed to put up a show in India's ongoing tour of England. The 33-year-old Indian batter scored 26 runs from 46 balls in the second inning at the Edgbaston Test.

During India's first inning of the second Test match of the series, Nair scored 31 runs from 50 balls at a strike rate of 62.00.

Brydon Carse has become the main problem for Nair in Birmingham. In both innings, it was Carse who dismissed the Indian batter.

Even in the first Test match of the series at Headingley Test, Karun Nair showcased a poor performance. The 33-year-old scored just 20 runs in the game, including both innings.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rishabh Pant Sets His Bat Flying To Deep Square Leg, Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction To IND Vice-Captain Losing Control Of His Willow Goes Viral

India Cricket Fans Slam Karun Nair For Poor Display At Edgbaston Test

Following Karun Nair's poor form in the ongoing series, cricket fans have taken to the internet and trolled the Indian batter for his dismal form.

An Indian cricket fan took a dig at Nair's performance and said How many chances will the batter get? Another fan felt that this would be the end of Karun Nair's career for failing to score on a full batting pitch at Edgbaston. An angry Indian cricket fan said that Karun Nair should respect the number three position.

Karun Nair's Stats In Test

Karun Nair made his Test debut in 2016 against England. Following that, he has played eight Test matches and 11 innings, scoring 451 runs at a strike rate of 68.33 and an average of 45.1.

Team India had a poor start to the five-match Test series against England. In the first match at Headingley, Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Before the start of the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.