IND vs ENG 3rd Test| Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Silence On Dukes Ball Change 'Controversy': 'Don't Want To Lose Out On Money'

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah further established his authority with another five-wicket haul at the iconic Lord's against England in the third Test match. The 31-year-old missed the second Test match at Edgbaston and returned to the team at the expense of Prasidh Krishna.

Jasprit Bumrah Breaks His Silence On Dukes Ball Controversy

Speculations regarding the Dukes ball started to float after Indian players registered their unhappiness about the ball losing its shape too quickly. The second new ball was taken on the morning of the 3rd test match, but after just 10.3 overs, it had to be replaced as it failed to get past the hoop. But the replacement ball didn't offer the same results as it assisted in less swing and less seam movements, leading to disappointment for Jasprit Bumrah and Co.

Bumrah managed to grind out three wickets in his first three overs, and despite bowling with a relatively new ball, the Indian bowlers struggled to attack the English lower order. In the post-match press conference, Bumrah refused to comment on the Dukes ball change controversy. As quoted by ANI, he said, “The ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and play a lot of overs. So, I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But we were bowling with the ball that we were given. And that's how it is. We can't change it. We can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is.”

KL Rahul Remains Lone Warrior For India At Lord's

India will be in control of their own fate when the 3rd day resumes at Lord's. The visitors lost their three top-order batters and the onus will be on KL Rahul to restrict England from inflicting a batting collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal had another bad day and became the first victim of Jofra Archer, who returned to the England fold after a prolonged gap of four years. Joe Root dived to his left and took a sensational catch to dismiss Karun Nair and Shubman Gill, too followed him as the Indian captain fell very cheaply.