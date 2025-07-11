Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Blast Umpire Over Dukes Ball Quality at Lord's; Sunil Gavaskar Gets Angry as Well

India vs England: Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, India started Day 2 at Lord's on a high, getting rid of Ben Stokes early. But then, the poor quality of the Dukes ball was again in the spotlight as India captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were not happy with the ball given to them and hence took it up with the umpires on field. Gill decided to take the new ball just after 80 overs, but it seemed to have lost it's shape in 10 overs itself and that irked the Indian players.

Gill-Siraj Fume at Umpire

Gill and Siraj were arguing with the umpire as play was halted for a brief while. In fact, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary also expressed his concern over the ball. Siraj was actually heard asking the umpire if the ball is actually 10 overs old. Gill was also seen snatching the ball away from the umpire's hand out of sheer disgust. The umpire, however, dismissed his arguments.

"Even from here you can see that is not a 10 over old ball, that is like a 20 over old ball," Sunil Gavaskar said while on commentary.

Bumrah Gives India Advantage at Lord's