  • Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Blast Umpire Over Dukes Ball Quality at Lord's; Sunil Gavaskar Gets Angry as Well

Updated 11 July 2025 at 17:01 IST

India vs England: Captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were agitated with the ball provided to them on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's and hence decided to take it up with the on-field umpires.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gill fumes at umpire
Gill fumes at umpire | Image: @uf2151593

India vs England: Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, India started Day 2 at Lord's on a high, getting rid of Ben Stokes early. But then, the poor quality of the Dukes ball was again in the spotlight as India captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were not happy with the ball given to them and hence took it up with the umpires on field. Gill decided to take the new ball just after 80 overs, but it seemed to have lost it's shape in 10 overs itself and that irked the Indian players. 

Gill-Siraj Fume at Umpire

Gill and Siraj were arguing with the umpire as play was halted for a brief while. In fact, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary also expressed his concern over the ball. Siraj was actually heard asking the umpire if the ball is actually 10 overs old. Gill was also seen snatching the ball away from the umpire's hand out of sheer disgust. The umpire, however, dismissed his arguments.

"Even from here you can see that is not a 10 over old ball, that is like a 20 over old ball," Sunil Gavaskar said while on commentary. 

Bumrah Gives India Advantage at Lord's

Bumrah, arguably the best bowler in the world, was firing for India on Day 2. He has already picked up three crucial wickets to put his side on top. At the time of filing the copy, England are 318 for seven. India would look to polish off the tail as quickly as possible. 

Published 11 July 2025 at 16:54 IST