Has Rishabh Pant Picked up a Metatarsal Injury? Ricky Ponting Makes Wild Prediction As Indian Fans Await BCCI Update

England vs India: In the wake of Rishabh Pant's injury, everyone is praying for his quick recovery. He was hit on his right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery he tried to reverse sweep. The ball hit his bat and then onto his foot and after that he was on the ground in excruciating pain. He could not walk anymore and then was attended by the medical staff and eventually had to be taken off the ground in a golf cart.

He was batting on 37* when he was forced to retire hurt. Now, he comes back or not is being speculated as there is nothing official from the BCCI as yet. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckons it could be a metatarsal injury, something he encountered during his playing days.

‘The immediate swelling was the worry’

“He hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for 6-8 minutes before the golf cart came in. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. I've had a metatarsal injury myself, and they're small, fragile bones,” said Ponting on Sky Sports.

As of now, the nature of the injury is not know, but it does not look good from an Indian point of view. Going by the visuals, it is highly unlikely that Pant will actually walk out to bat on the second day at Old Trafford. And that would be a catastrophic blow for the Indian team.

Will Pant Bat on Day 2?