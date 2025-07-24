Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Sai Sudarshan Confirms India Wicketkeeper Was in 'Lot of Pain' After Nasty Blow at Manchester

India vs England: It was a big setback for the Indian team and the fans at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday to see Rishabh Pant being taken off the field due to an injury. Now, with Pant retired hurt - the question is will he come out to bat on Day 2 of the crucial fourth Test. While there is nothing official on it as yet, Sai Sudarshan said that Pant was in a ‘lot of pain’ and has gone for scans.

‘Pant was in a lot of pain’

“Pant was in a lot of pain definitely, but they have gone for scans. We will get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow,” Sudarshan said at the press conference after Day 1.

Pant picked up the injury while trying to reverse sweep Chris Woakes. It came off the edge off the bat and the ball hit his right foot after which he could not put his foot on the ground as he grimaced in pain. The medical staff of the Indian team rushed onto the ground and tried to have a look at it. They took off his socks and one could see there was blood and it had started to swell. It would be very interesting to see if Pant can come out to bat on the second day or not.

Pant Setback?