IND vs ENG 4th Test: R Ashwin Reveals How Anshul Kamboj Embodies The Qualities Of Zaheer Khan And Jasprit Bumrah

India are dealing with multiple injury issues ahead of the 4th Test match in Manchester. Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out, while Arshdeep Singh will not feature in Manchester, further raising a massive concern. Anshul Kamboj has joined the Indian squad as an injury cover.

R Ashwin Compared Anshul Kamboj With Zaheer Khan And Jasprit Bumrah

Kamboj was a part of the India A setup, which visited England earlier this month and were involved in a couple of unofficial Test matches against the England Lions. He was impressive for India A, but Harshit Rana was called up as an injury cover for the first Test. With both Arshdeep and Akash Deep dealing with injury issues, there is a slim chance that Kamboj might be unleashed in Manchester.

R Ashwin believes he noticed traits of Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan in the CSK pacer.

On his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, the former Indian spinner said, “He is averaging around 13. He took 10 wickets in an innings, and he had a kick ass Duleep Trophy. Anshul has a habit of bowling long spells. You need that in England. Anshul will be a good foil for Bumrah and Siraj. Prasidh is an option, but I would go for Anshul. We were impressed with him. His wrist is really good.

“The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. I have seen that. It's not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing. In recent times, Bumrah is one player who understands the plan, and Anshul is in that category.”

England Announced Playing XI For 4th Test

An exciting match is expected to be on the cards, and England Cricket have already named their Playing XI for the upcoming test match, two days before the 4th Test. Liam Dawson returned to the English test fold after an eight-year absence, replacing Shoaib Bashir in action against Team India. No other changes have been made to the starting lineup, and Jofra Archer will be playing his second straight test match after returning to the England team after a prolonged four years.