IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Manchester? Check Out Old Trafford Weather Forecast Here

India will aim to equal the five-match Test series when they take on England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23. The home side is currently leading the series 2-1, courtesy of a 22-run win over Shubman Gill and Co. in the third Test match at Lord's.

Will Rain Disrupt IND vs ENG Test Match In Manchester?

The weather has been a real challenge for team India as rain has often interrupted games, derailing the momentum and Manchester will be no exception. The city is known for its adverse weather conditions and the start of the 4th test could be delayed by rain. As per AccuWeather, there is a 65% chance of rain with a cloud cover of 93% at Old Trafford.

Image: Accuweather

On the first day of the 4th Test, the temperature could hover around 17-19, and a fresh spell of rain could pose a tricky situation for the team batting first. However, in good news, there are fewer chances of rain in the next three days. The second day has a precipitation chance of 40%, 7% on the 3rd day and 3% on the 4th day.

IND vs ENG Manchester Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Old Trafford surface has offered pace and bounce, but over the years, it has slowed down. But persistent rain could bring in a change to the surface. There is a hint of green on the Manchester surface and more rains could liven up the surface further, assisting the fast bowlers as it stands. There were overcast conditions throughout the practice session on Monday, and it remains to be seen how it affects the match.